Sultanate to host World Cancer Congress in October

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by Oman Cancer Association (OCA), will host the World Cancer Congress and the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit 2020, held every two years, under the ‘theme “The Way Forward”.

The event will be held during from October 20 to 22, in collaboration with the National Oncology Centre and Oman Convention and Exhibition Office. Dr Waheed bin Ali al Kharousi, OCA Chairman, Board member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), stated that the Sultanate hosted a meeting of UICC board members to discuss the repeated challenges to fight cancer and the programme of congress in Muscat on Tuesaday.

He pointed out that the Sultanate is the first Arab and Gulf country to host this global event in the presence of a number of world leaders, in addition to health ministers. He explained that the World Cancer Congress is a recognized international conference aims at encouraging the transfer of knowledge and exchanging best practices with participation of more than 3,500 experts in cancer control and public health from 130 countries.

“OCA is honoured to host the World Cancer Congress in Oman,” said Dr Waheed al Kharousi, President of the Oman Cancer Association and UICC Board Member.

“Cancer does not discriminate, affecting not only patients and their families, but also entire populations due to the spread of risk factors over one’s lifetime,” said Dr Kharousi. “Inter-regional understanding and collaboration is the best strategy in developing realistic international cancer control policies to not only effectively fight cancer but prevent it through advancements in early diagnosis and better pathways. The Congress will take place in the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. For details visit www.worldcancercongress.org or www.oca.om. — ONA

