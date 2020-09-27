Sultanate to export fish to Uzbekistan

Final discussions are currently underway between Oman and Uzbekistan for fish exports and the first consignment is expected to take place early October. Uzbekistan has invited bids from fish suppliers in the Sultanate, which will give the Sultanate access to the Central Asian nation. “This deal with Uzbekistan will open up a new market as we are always on the lookout for newer markets,” said Dr Lubna al Kharousi, Director-General of Fish Research department at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, told the Observer. She further said that identifying more international markets is good for Oman’s economic development.

Currently, Oman exports its fisheries and allied products to many markets including the European Union, the US, Russia, China besides Asia and the GCC. “Bilateral relations with the Sultanate are a great advantage to us,” said Anvar Abdukhalimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Sultanate. Lack of direct flights between Muscat and Tashkent has been deterring bilateral trade but there are plans to improve transport links, according to him. The recent charter flight to transport Uzbek citizens brought fresh food like cherry, apricot, nectarine to Oman. “Ẅith the new cargo flights currently on the anvil by Asyad, trade relations will move to a new level,” he added.