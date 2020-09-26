Sultanate to develop 14 projects

Muscat, Sept 26: The Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism will celebrate on Sunday the World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27 every year.

Themed “Tourism and Rural Development”, the WTD, this time, comes at a critical moment as countries around the world look to tourism to drive recovery. The 2020 edition also comes as governments look to the sector to drive recovery from the effects of the pandemic with the enhanced recognition of tourism as a way of empowerment, integrity and income generator in rural communities.

In a statement, Salem bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, said, “this time, the celebration of the event coincides with the restructuring of the tourism sector with the heritage sector, noting that tourism has become a key source to the economic and social growth of countries and communities that foster them through empowerment, skills development, infrastructure development and provision of employment opportunities.”

“The Sultanate is taking part in celebrating the World Tourism Day with a focus on the implementation of a number of programmes and initiatives of the Omani tourism strategy, which includes the development of 14 tourist projects across various governorates of the Sultanate, taking into account the elements of sustainability, empowerment of local communities, and enhancing their roles in protecting their cultural heritage and customs from evanescence.”

On his part, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said,” All around the world, tourism empowers rural communities, provides jobs and opportunities.

It also enables rural communities to hold onto their unique cultural heritage and traditions, and the sector is vital for safeguarding habitat and endangered species. The WTD is a chance to recognize the role tourism plays outside of major cities and its ability to build a better future for all.”