Sultanate to attend World Bank, IMF meetings

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will take part on Friday in the joint annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will be held in Washington.

The Sultanate’s delegation to the three-day meetings will be led by

Darwish bin Isma’eel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial

Affairs, and comprise Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Marshadi, Executive President of the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and a number of officials.

The meetings will discuss topics including a study on the financial position of the World Bank, the IMF and their institutions for the period ended June 30, 2019 in addition to discussing their estimated budgets for 2020-2021 and other topics related to the World Growth Report 2020. — ONA

