Sultanate, the Philippines hold talks session

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, held on Monday an official session of talks with Teodoro Locsin, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, who is currently on an official visit to the Sultanate.

During the session, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, and ways of enhancing them in various fields. In addition, views were exchanged on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The session was attended by the delegation accompanying the guest and a number of senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. –ONA

