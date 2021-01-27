Sultanate, the Netherlands hold 27th political consultation session

Muscat: The Sultanate’s Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Wednesday held the 27th political consultation session via video-conferencing.

The Omani side was chaired in the session by Shaikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs whilst it was chaired from the Netherlands side by Paul Huijts, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The session reviewed the existing relations between the two countries and discussed means of promoting cooperation in various fields to serve the joint interests of the two countries’ friendly peoples. The session also touched on the regional and international developments of common concern.

The session was attended by Shaikh Dr Abdullah Salim al Harthy, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Laetitia van Asch, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the Sultanate and officials from both sides. –ONA