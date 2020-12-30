Sultanate, Thailand mark 40 years of ties

Muscat: The Sultanate and the Kingdom of Thailand stressed keenness to promote areas of cooperation and coordination to serve the joint interests. This came when Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister and Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand exchanged congratulations on marking the 40th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries. The mutual visits and consultations at different levels have contributed in boosting relations and friendship between the two friendly countries and peoples. This, in turn, opened wider horizons in the march of upgrading relations between both sides. Since establishing the diplomatic relations in 1980, the two countries have consolidated pillars for fruitful cooperation in different political, diplomatic, economic and cultural fields. This positive cooperation, which is based on mutual respect, also covered areas of energy security, healthcare, tourism and food security. Sayyid Badr reiterated the Sultanate’s continuous keenness on maintaining such relations in a bid to serve the joint interests between the Sultanate and other sisterly and friendly countries.

