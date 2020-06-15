Sultanate takes part in UNESCO evaluation experts meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Arts Affairs, participated via videoconferencing in the meeting of the UNESCO Evaluation Experts Committee.

The Ministry was represented at the meeting by Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Arts Affairs, Head of the UNESCO Evaluation Experts Committee.

The Committee discussed several topics related to files and workflow mechanisms in light of Covid-19 crisis, and the creation of an electronic platform to hold meetings that will start on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The Committee also discussed the evaluation progress of each expert, presenting their opinions, working mechanisms, setting the time plan, mechanisms for dialogue and consultation with member states, and dealing with common issues that arise in the work of the committee.

The Sultanate was chosen to chair the UNESCO Evaluation Expert Committee (2020 – 2021) in appreciation of the role it plays in the United Nations’ Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Sultanate managed to include (9) items on the most important cultural lists. Two files were recently submitted on Khanjar (dagger) and Camel Race that will be disclosed during the government committee meeting scheduled to be held in Paris at the UNESCO headquarters in December 2020. –ONA