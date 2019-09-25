Sultanate takes part in UN General Assembly 74th session

New York: The Sultanate participated in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York with a delegation led by Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

The session was opened last night in the presence of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, Nigerian Tijjani Muhammad-Bande President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and representatives of the UN member states with the participation of some 193 countries, and 98 world leaders.

The summit discussed ways to address discrimination and religious persecution, cooperation frameworks to promote respect and preserve religious freedoms, and calling on the international community to take measures to address the challenges posed by the increasing oppression of religious minorities around the world.

On the sidelines of the Sultanate’s participation in the 74th General Assembly Summit, the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs will chair the meetings of the Troika, GCC countries and other countries and groups.

He will also hold side meetings with his counterpart ministers from other friendly countries. –ONA