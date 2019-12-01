Sultanate takes part in ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference in Australia

Melbourne: The Sultanate participated in the 2nd No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing held in Melbourne, Australia, under the title “No Money for Terrorism”. The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Dr Hamoud bin Amer al Wardi, the Sultanate’s Consul General in Australia.

During the conference, participants agreed on the need to support regional and international cooperation in combating and financing terrorism. They also agreed to build the security capacity of the international community across sectors to combat the financing of terrorism.

The Ministerial Conference also discussed the evolution of terrorist threats in the Pacific and Indian regions, and what is related to enhancing understanding of the main risks, trends and methods of financing terrorism, in addition to highlighting the best practices of the public and private sectors at the regional and global level on combating terrorism, and limiting the exploitation of non-profit organizations for terrorist objectives and agenda.

The conference was attended by over 65 delegations, 23 ministers and representatives of 15 international bodies, including the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), as well as 28 representatives of the private sector and non-profit organizations.

This conference is a continuation of the first Ministerial Conference held in Paris in 2018. –ONA