Sultanate takes part in GCC 41st Summit

Al Ula: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers headed the Sultanate’s delegation in the 41st Summit of GCC Leaders, which was held on Tuesday in Al Ula city in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The 41st summit discussed a number of important topics in terms of boosting cooperation and integrative march on various political, security, economic and social fields. It also reviewed regional and international political developments and extent to which security circumstances in the region reflect on the GCC countries.

The 41st GCC Summit coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishing the Gulf Cooperation Council.

It is worth mentioning that the six states member established the council on May 25, 1981 with the aim of achieving cooperation and integration in all fields. –ONA

