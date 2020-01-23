Main 

Sultanate takes part in Cairo Book Fair

Cairo: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, is taking part in the 51st Cairo International Book Fair. The fair is held under the theme “Egypt of Africa: Culture of Diversity” and runs till February 4, 2020.

The Sultanate’s pavilion hosts various collections of modern publications covering cultural, literal, art, religious and media aspects. The Sultanate’s participation in the fair comes within the framework of existing relations and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Cairo International Book Fair is one of the prominent cultural fairs in the Middle East. –ONA

