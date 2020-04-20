ARABOSAI meeting okays online auditing

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI), took part in the emergency meeting of Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) which began on Monday through video conferencing, in Tunisia.

The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of SFAAI. The meeting was aimed to lay down an emergency plan for coping with the impact of COVID-19 on the Arab audit institutions as well as the activities and programmes carried out by ARABOSAI.

The meeting has come up with a plan that involves several pillars including strengthening telelearning systems, introducing novel auditing techniques to be utilized at time of emergency and pandemic as well as preparing guidelines for online auditing. — ONA