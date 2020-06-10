Sultanate takes part in Arab Health Ministers Council meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate took part in a meeting of the Arab Health Ministers Council held on Wednesday via video conferencing to discuss the statement issued by the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League regarding the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sultanate’s delegation was headed by Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary for Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health.

The participants discussed a set of issues including: boosting Arab coordination in the fight against the COVID-19 implications, providing required support to Arab countries most in need for help in accordance to available resources in each country, boosting public health systems of Arab countries while prioritizing those with vulnerable healthcare systems and humanitarian crises.

The meeting also discussed encouraging continued supplying of essential aid and medical equipment among the member states, drawing down an urgent plan of the requirements of the post-pandemic period with the aim of enhancing the readiness of the healthcare systems and boosting cooperation between the Arab countries to deal with any futuristic health emergencies, fostering cooperation between the Arab Health Ministers Council and the World Health Organization (WHO) with regard to the developments in the international measures for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The participants also reviewed ways to effectively engage in international efforts to develop a medicine for the COVID-19 disease and to make it available in the Arab countries as soon as possible. They agreed to enhance partnership and joint cooperation among the Arab countries in the field of virology biological researches.

The participants called upon the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to protect the prisoners. —ONA