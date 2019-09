A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the political consultation was signed between the Sultanate and the Republic of Tajikistan in Muscat on Monday. The MoU was signed by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, and Zubaidullo Zubaidov, non-resident Ambassador of Tajikistan to Oman. — ONA

Related