Sultanate, Tajikistan hold consultations session

Muscat: The first session of political consultations was held on Wednesday via video-conferencing between the Foreign Ministries of the Sultanate and the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Omani side was headed by Shaikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs whilst the Tajik side was chaired by Khusrav Nоziri, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan.

The session explored ways to boost relations of the bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues.

It also reviewed the growing relations between the two countries and their future in various political, economic, commercial, scientific and cultural fields, as well as supporting joint investments and activating trade exchange between the two friendly countries. The two sides expressed keenness to develop and strengthen these relations for the interest of the two friendly countries. The consultations session was attended by officials from the foreign ministries of the two countries. –ONA