Sultanate, Syria hold consultation session

MUSCAT: The Sultanate and the Syrian Arab Republic held a round of official talks at the Foreign Ministry here on Sunday. The Omani side was headed by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, while the Syrian delegation was led by Dr Faisal Mekdad, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. During the session of consultations, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and expressed their common keenness to promote cooperation in various spheres. The discussions also covered developments and efforts to establish peace and stability in the region. The two sides exchanged views about various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They underscored the significance of dialogue as a means of finding solutions and enhancing security and stability in the region and the world at large. An agreement for mutual waiving of visas for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports between the Sultanate and Syria was signed by Sayyid Badr and Mekdad. The consultations session was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Foreign Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Dr Bashar al Ja’afari, Deputy Foreign Minister of Syria, Sayyid Turki bin Mahmoud al Busaidy, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Syria, Dr Bassam Saif Eddin al Khatib, Syrian Ambassador to Oman, and senior officials from both sides. — ONA