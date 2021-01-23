Sultanate supports Palestinian cause

RAMALLAH: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a written message to Mahmud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). In his message, His Majesty affirmed the Sultanate’s constant stance supporting the brotherly Palestinian people to gain freedom and establish sovereign and independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, confirming the continued Omani efforts to serve the Palestinian cause.

The message was delivered by Salim bin Habib al Amiri, Chargé d’affaires of the Sultanate’s Embassy in the State of Palestine, when he was received by Majdi Khaldi, Diplomatic Adviser to Palestinian president at the Palestinian presidential headquarters in Ramallah. The president’s adviser confirmed the Palestinian leadership’s keenness to foster the brotherly relationships to serve the interests of both countries, expressing the appreciation of the Palestinian people and leadership to His Majesty’s and the Omani people’s brotherly attitude, commending the Sultanate’s efforts and constant support to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. — ONA

