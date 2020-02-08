Sultanate supports Palestinian cause

AMMAN: The Sultanate, represented by Majlis Ash’shura, took part in the 30th Emergency Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIU) regarding the Palestinian cause which was held in the Jordanian capital.

The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, and comprised of the secretary-general and a number of council members.

At outset of the session, the conferees read Surah Al Fatihah for the soul of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, may Almighty Allah have mercy on him.

AIU Chair Atef Tarawneh pointed to late His Majesty’s role in supporting peace in the region in general, and the efforts he made in support of the Palestinian cause, in particular.

In his speech, Al Maawali highlighted the Sultanate’s firm stance towards supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian brothers to establish an autonomous state.

He added: “Despite the fact that Oman is still observing a period of mourning, we have responded to the call to participate in this conference. We affirm that Oman was and remains supportive of the Arab causes and a protector of the Arab rights,” Al Maawali added: “The proposed Israeli-backed deal of the century is unacceptable since it ignores the constants in which we believe. The most important of these constants being Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, return of refugees and the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state’’.

Al Maawali said: “This issue has become extremely sensitive and complicated and requires a firm stance and a clear-cut decision. Everyone should do their part through their countries and institutions to bring victory to the first cause of the Muslim world after long years of denunciation and condemnation.” — ONA