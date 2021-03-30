Sultanate submits document for joining Geneva Act of Lisbon Agreement

Geneva: The Sultanate has submitted a document here on Tuesday to the World Intellectual Property Organization, WIPO for joining the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications.

Ambassador Idris bin Abdul Rahman al Khanjari, the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) and International Organizations, affirmed that the government attaches a great importance to protecting the distinguished characteristics of the Omani indigenous products.

Al Khanjari noted that by joining the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement the Omani artisans and producers (specially the producers of the Saidi khanjar) and the producers of Omani halwa, breeders of mountain goats, will have a document for protecting their geographical indicators at the international level thereby enabling consumers to buy genuine Omani products.

The Sultanate’s joining to the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement is a testament to the status of the Omani products which had been for ages a source of pride and it will encourage Omani producers to increase their products as well as protecting the Sultanate from any breach of rights. — ONA