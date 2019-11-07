Main 

Sultanate strongly condemns stabbing incident in Jordan

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Sultanate strongly has condemned the stabbing incident where a group of foreign tourists and Jordanians were attacked in Jerash in Jordan.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Sultanate’s solidarity with the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as its rejection of this criminal act, which is religiously, morally and humanely dismissed at all times and places.

The Sultanate wishes the injured a quick recovery. –ONA

 

Three Mexican tourists and one Swiss were wounded along with four locals in Jordan on Wednesday when a man went on a stabbing rampage in Jerash, a major tourist destination near ancient Roman ruins, the health minister said.

Four of those injured had moderate to serious wounds and the others light ones, Saad Fayez Jaber told Reuters.

Later, Jaber told state news agency Petra that the condition of those seriously wounded was now stable and at least four would probably be discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Jerash is famed for its Roman ruins. Jordan has seen a surge in tourism in the last two years and is considered by tour operators as one of the safest tourist destinations in the Middle East.

 

