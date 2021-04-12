Sultanate, Somalia review bilateral ties

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a written message from President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received at his office on Monday Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Mahmoud, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Hassan Muallem Khalif, Minister of State; envoys of the President of Somalia.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them in several fields.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the two advisers at Sayyid Asaad’s Office and the delegation accompanying the two envoys of the Somali President.

FM RECEIVES SOMALI PRESIDENT’S ENVOYS

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, on Monday received Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Mahmoud, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Hassan Muallem Khalif, Minister of State; envoys of the President of Somalia.

The meeting reviewed the existing relations between the two countries in various fields. The two sides expressed joint keenness to promote these relations for mutual interests. They also exchanged views on latest developments of Covid-19 pandemic, and its economic and social repercussions, as well as the efforts exerted to address these impacts.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abdulwali Ali Ahmed, Ambassador of Somalia to the Sultanate, and officials from the Foreign Ministry. — ONA