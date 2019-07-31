Sultanate signs EPS agreement for Block 77

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Oil and Gas, on Wednesday signed an exploration and production sharing agreement (EPSA) for Block 77 in central Oman with BP and Italian Eni company.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sultanate’s government by Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, on behalf of Eni by Salvatore Giammetti, Managing Director, and on behalf of BP by Yousef al Ojaili, President of Oman BP.

Block 77 covers a total area of over 2,700 square km. BP and Eni will each hold a 50 per cent interest in the EPSA, with Eni acting as operator during the exploration phase.

The agreement for this significant new exploration opportunity follows from the heads of agreement for the block that was signed in January 2019. Block 77 is located 30 km east of the BP-operated Block 61, which contains the already producing Khazzan gas project as well as the Ghazeer project, currently under development.

