Sultanate signs agreements for Omani products development at Expo 2020

Muscat: The Sultanate’s commission signed a number of agreements with 18 public and private establishments for the execution of Luban Project for the promotion of Omani products worldwide, notably through Expo 2020.

The initiative is being undertaken in cooperation with Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Oman business platform (Tayseer).

Tayseer works in cooperation with Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and other government departments concerned to promote livelihood products of families, artisans, rural women, businesses of micro and small and medium enterprises, among other sectors, whose products are scheduled to be marketed at Dubai Expo 2020.

The Sultanate will participate in Dubai Expo 2020 alongside 190 countries under the motto “Communication Among Minds: Shaping the Future”.

The Omani pavilion will showcase the country’s civilization and humanitarian achievements, as well aspirations for a promising future. It will reflect government and private establishments’ keenness to promote the Sultanate. –ONA