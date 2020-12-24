Front Stories 

Sultanate sees zero deaths in 24 hours for the second time

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 54 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128, 290.

MOH reported no new Covid 19-related deaths, maintaining the total death toll at 1,491.

The total recovery cases reached 120, 441.

Ten people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 77, including 36 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

