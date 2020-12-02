CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Main 

Sultanate sees zero deaths for first time in 8 months

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 237 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 124, 145.

MOH reported no new Covid 19-related deaths, maintaining the total death toll at 1,430.

The total recovery cases reached 115, 613, which is 93.1 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Fourteen people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 197, including 105 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health described the Sultanate’s reporting on Wednesday of zero deaths associate with Covid-19 for the first time in eight months as ‘a success for all’ and not for the ministry of health alone adding that the people’s awareness and commitment has contributed to the decrease in both infection cases and mortality rate.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8894 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

EU tells Netanyahu it rejects US President Trump’s Jerusalem move

Oman Observer Comments Off on EU tells Netanyahu it rejects US President Trump’s Jerusalem move

US jobless claims drop to near 45-year low

Oman Observer Comments Off on US jobless claims drop to near 45-year low

Virtual centre on free and open source software launched

Oman Observer Comments Off on Virtual centre on free and open source software launched