Sultanate sees zero deaths for first time in 8 months

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 237 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 124, 145.

MOH reported no new Covid 19-related deaths, maintaining the total death toll at 1,430.

The total recovery cases reached 115, 613, which is 93.1 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Fourteen people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 197, including 105 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health described the Sultanate’s reporting on Wednesday of zero deaths associate with Covid-19 for the first time in eight months as ‘a success for all’ and not for the ministry of health alone adding that the people’s awareness and commitment has contributed to the decrease in both infection cases and mortality rate.