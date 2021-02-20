Sultanate sees 11.7% rise in FDI

MUSCAT: Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the Sultanate for the third quarter of 2020 crossed RO 15.6 billion, an increase of 11.7 per cent compared to the same time for the previous year.

The total volume of FDI to the country stood at RO 15,658.2 million, for the 9 months of 2020, compared to RO 14,017.2 million for this period in 2019, while foreign investment inflows amounted to RO 1.644 billion, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). In terms of volumes of FDIs, UK ranked first, followed by the United States with RO 1,847.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RO 1,716.7 million. — ONA