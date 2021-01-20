Sultanate restricts entry on short visits

Oman has now restricted the entry of visitors to the country on short visits.

Close on the heels of closing the land borders for a week to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all airlines operating to the Sultanate that there is no longer an option for passengers travelling to Oman to stay in the Sultanate for a period of fewer than eight days.

The airlines must ensure that there are no travel reservations made to leave Oman before the mandatory quarantine period of seven days, the CAA statement added.

The decision has created confusion as many businessmen, technicians and traders often visit Oman for a couple of days and return after their work. Only recently, Oman made the quarantine mandatory for a traveller coming to the country for less than seven days.

Last week, the Minister of Health had said: “People returning from travel must self-isolate for seven days, and they may retake the test on the eighth day or continue in self-isolation for 14 days.”

As per the CAA circular, all travellers arriving in Oman are required to undergo a PCR test at least 72 hours before their scheduled arrival and to present a certified medical certificate of a negative Covid-19 test result.

Travellers are required to pre-book the PCR test through a mobile App, pay the RO 25 test fee, and download the Tarrasud+ application before arrival in the Sultanate.

All travellers arriving in Oman from any country will be required to undergo another Covid PCR test on arrival, wear a Tarrasud+ bracelet and isolate for seven days.

The fine for not returning the tracking bracelet is RO 1,000 as there have been reports of people throwing it away after use.

At the end of seven days, travellers are required to undergo a new PCR test on the 8th day and if the test result is negative, the isolation period will end. Test results will be available within 24 hours.

Airlines are required to ensure that all passengers are adhering to health requirements of the Sultanate before departure.

GCC citizens, residents with valid residency permits and travellers with a valid visa are allowed to enter the Sultanate without prior approval.

All travellers arriving in Oman are required to have international health insurance covering the cost of Covid treatment valid for one month, except for citizens, GCC nationals and passengers with free treatment card.

Children below 15 years old are exempted from the PCR test and Tarrasud+ bracelet requirements.

