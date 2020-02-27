Sultanate reports one more Coronavirus case

One new case of Coronavirus was reported in the Sultanate on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement. With this, the total number of cases reported in the Sultanate so far has reached five.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Health said one more case of Coronavirus in the Sultanate was reported on Thursday. All cases are linked to recent travel to Iran.

Earlier, the ministry reported first two cases on Monday. Two Omani women returning from Iran were infected with the virus, and two cases were reported on Tuesday. Four of them are said to be in stable condition.

However, the ministry said all the affected are in stable condition and they are in quarantine. And, no deaths were reported.

The ministry urges everyone to adhere to quarantine procedures for passengers coming from countries where cases of Coronavirus have been reported, and to avoid travelling to countries where the virus is prevalent.

It also calls on everyone to maintain public health, follow healthy habits when coughing and sneezing, reduce shaking hands, and avoid cheek kissing and nose-rubbing.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it has taken measures to ensure availability of masks, hand sanitisers in the country for the public and not for organisations.

Stock shortage of surgical masks and hand sanitisers both in the private pharmacies and suppliers, in addition to the increase in prices of these products was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday at the Ministry of Health’s Directorate General of Pharmaceutical affairs and

Drug Control.

In a statement to the media, the ministry said the meeting highlighted the availability of masks and hand sanitisers, and the establishment of necessary controls for sustained provision in pharmacies and shops at appropriate prices, while adhering to necessary standard specifications for these products.

Since its outbreak, the UAE has reported 13 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, Kuwait 43, Bahrain 33 and Oman five cases. Iran has emerged as a major hotspot in the region, with 19 fatalities from 139 infections — the highest death toll outside China, where the virus originated.

Oman Air issued a statement following the directives of the authorities from Saudi Arabia, that it will not be able to accept passengers travelling to the kingdom for umrah and tourism purposes from countries affected by the virus from Thursday.

“Nationals of GCC countries who wish to travel from and to Saudi Arabia must present their passports instead of national identity cards at all airports. All guests are advised to monitor our website and social media channels for further updates,” the statement from the national carrier said.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islam’s holiest sites for umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by Coronavirus fears.

