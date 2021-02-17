Sultanate reports five Covid deaths in a day

@vinot_nair

After days of single or no Covid-19 related deaths in the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported five casualties on Wednesday.

This coincided with the warning from Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, that there has been a worrying increase in the number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals.

Twenty-seven patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 147, including 46 in ICUs.

The ministry reported 277 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

VACCINES

Meanwhile, the ministry continued with vaccination of target segments with PfizerbioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

As many as 14,463 took Oxford-AstraZeneca, covering 20 per cent of the target segment for this vaccine as part of the first dose. The vaccine is being administered to people aged 65 and above.