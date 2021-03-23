Sultanate reports 836 new cases, 4 deaths

The pandemic situation in Oman continues to be critical as the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 836 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered to 152,364. The World Health Organization (WHO) too confirmed that after six weeks of declining cases in January and February, there has been four straight weeks of increase in cases all over the world. New cases in the world increased by 8 per cent over the last week. The WHO has also seen a 49 per cent increase in cases in the Southeast Asia region, an 8 per cent increase in the Eastern Mediterranean region and a 29 per cent increase in the Western Pacific region. The MoH reported four new Covid-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,537. The total recovery cases reached 139,846, which is 92 per cent of the total cases reported. Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday calling for equitable, affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines and for fair pricing. The text, endorsed by more than 130 countries and adopted by consensus at the Geneva forum, affirmed the right of states to use the flexibility in World Trade Organization (WTO) existing rules on intellectual property for Covid-19 vaccines.