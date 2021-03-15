Sultanate reports 556 Covid-19 cases

As Oman reported over 500 cases on Monday, the officials at the Ministry of Health said that unverified information published in the social media is one of the reasons for reluctance on part of some groups, especially the vulnerable in target groups, to receive vaccines.

“This has also led to a number of patients going up in intensive care rooms’’, the ministry added.

So far, 85,985 citizens and residents have taken vaccines in Oman, including 2,351 in the last 24 hours. The ministry reported 556 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 147,423.

It has reported one Covid-related death, taking the total death toll to 1,609.

The total recovery cases reached 136,770, including 1,341 on Monday, or 93 per cent of the total cases reported.