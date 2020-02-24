Sultanate reports 2 cases of coronavirus

MUSCAT, FEB 24 – In the first cases of coronavirus in the Sultanate, two persons have been tested positive on Monday. According to a televised statement by the Ministry of Health, two Omani women have been tested, and were found to have been infected with the virus. Without naming the patients, the statement said, “they are in a stable condition at their respective homes and are under observation”. The ministry called upon all citizens and residents coming from countries which are affected by the coronavirus to stay at home and undergo infection control procedures.

The statement also urged people to avoid travel to these countries unless it is necessary. In the meantime, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said on Monday that all flights to and from Iran will be suspended until further notice. Oman Air and SalamAir have suspended all flight bookings to Iran. In a circular, based on statement issued by the Ministry of Health on February 2, all airlines operating in the Sultanate should cooperate with travellers who do not want to travel to the countries where cases of coronavirus cases have been recorded. Accordingly, the airlines have been told to refund the amount equivalent to the tickets without deducting any fee mentioned on the ticket.

As for non-refundable tickets, tavellers should be given a choice of a new date of travel or issue a voucher for the value of the travel ticket valid for a year without deduction of any fee declared on the ticket. The authority called on airlines to put these instructions into effect as of the date of its issuance. Meanwhile, the first case of the new coronavirus was detected in Bahrain and Kuwait, both countries said on Monday, citing their health ministries.

By Vinod Nair & HAMMAM AL BADI

(With inputs from Agencies)