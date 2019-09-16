Front Stories Local 

Sultanate regrets attacks on Saudi Aramco oil production facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate has expressed its deep regret over attacks that targeted the two Saudi Aramco oil production facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais in eastern Saudi Arabia, adding that it is a pointless escalation.

On a statement, the Sultanate calls on the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to invite the parties to the war in Yemen to the negotiating table to agree to end the conflict, and Oman is ready to support peace in Yemen.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4252 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Tropical system not to have effect on Oman: Met

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tropical system not to have effect on Oman: Met

912 Omani students study in Australia

Oman Observer Comments Off on 912 Omani students study in Australia

8th GCC conference on HRD ends in Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on 8th GCC conference on HRD ends in Salalah