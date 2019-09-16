Sultanate regrets attacks on Saudi Aramco oil production facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais

Muscat: The Sultanate has expressed its deep regret over attacks that targeted the two Saudi Aramco oil production facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais in eastern Saudi Arabia, adding that it is a pointless escalation.

On a statement, the Sultanate calls on the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to invite the parties to the war in Yemen to the negotiating table to agree to end the conflict, and Oman is ready to support peace in Yemen.