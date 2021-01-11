Sultanate receives second batch of Covid-19 vaccines

Muscat: The Sultanate received the second batch of Covid-19 vaccines which comprises 11,700 inoculations, on Monday.

The group targeted in the first phase vaccination includes patients with kidney failure and chronic lung disease as well as diabetes patients who are 65 years old and above.

The first phase of the nationwide inoculation campaign also includes health professionals working in ICUs and those suffering from obesity, diabetes, kidney failure and chronic lung diseases.

As many as 15,907 nationals and residents have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of the vaccination campaign representing 57 per cent of the targeted group.