Sultanate ranks second in Arab world on food security

MUSCAT: The Sultanate was ranked second among Arab countries in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI 2020). The index is developed by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Britain.

Oman was placed 34th globally as it received 70.2 points. Finland topped the index, followed by Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic. The index highlights the importance of addressing core causes of food shortage through effective policies and establishing a stronger, resilient and sustainable global food security system.

MAJOR IMPACT

In times of crisis, the effects of systemic gaps are felt more deeply. Amid the spread of Covid-19, economic, social and environmental inequalities have had a major impact on how countries have been able to meet the food, health and economic needs of their populations. The pandemic has exposed the risk that these factors pose to food systems and highlighted the importance of examining not just the current levels of food insecurity, but also the underlying drivers and causes. — ONA