Sultanate ranks 5th in the Arab world at ETI

DAVOS: The Sultanate has been ranked 5th in the Arab world according to the World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, 2021 (ETI).

The Sultanate secured 55 points and was ranked 74th at the ETI report which ranked 115 countries on their energy performance, including the resilience and efficiency of generation and transmission, and progress to cleaner forms of energy.

Sweden leads the global rankings, followed by Norway, Denmark and Switzerland. The top 10 countries account for around 2 per cent of the global population and approximately 3 per cent of energy-related CO2 emissions.

The WEF noted that as countries continue to make headway in their transition to cleaner energy, it becomes imperative to embed a transition in the economic, political and social practises to ensure sustainable progress.

The report said that despite the outbreak of Covid-19, global investments in energy transition surpassed $500 billion in 2020 for the first time in history. The number of inhabitants deprived from electricity supplies dropped to less than 800 million against 1.2 billion ten years ago. The increasing capacity of renewable energy helped energy-importing countries in particular to achieve a notable progress in both environmental sustainability and energy security. — ONA