Main 

Sultanate ranks 16th worldwide in DARE Index 2020

Oman Observer

Atlanta: The Sultanate ranked 2nd in the Arab world at the Digital Accessibility Rights Evaluation Index, 2020, (DARE Index 2020) released by Atlanta-based Global Initiative for Inclusive Information and Communication Technologies (G3ict).

The Sultanate ranked 3rd in the Middle East and North Africa Region (MENA), AND 16th worldwide in the DARE Index 2020 index.

Qatar topped the global ranking Qatar with 65.5 points.

The index traces countries that aim to provide global metrics for activists and those interested in the empowerment of the disabled to assess their progress and identify opportunities in the digital accessibility for the disabled.

The report commended the world government’s efforts in boosting their commitment to devise laws, policies and regulations to ensure the rights of the disabled to access Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

The report pointed to the persistent gap in the levels of execution capability and results which were reflected through the ICT fields that were included in this year’s index. The report urged the stakeholders to increase investment and to enhance international and multilateral cooperation to ensure the rights of the disabled to access Information and Communication Technologies in compliance with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the other human rights related conventions. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8258 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Women summit highlights role of parliamentarians

Oman Observer Comments Off on Women summit highlights role of parliamentarians

In war-torn Yemen, hungry children turn to begging

Oman Observer Comments Off on In war-torn Yemen, hungry children turn to begging

Oman, Egypt agree to boost cooperation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, Egypt agree to boost cooperation