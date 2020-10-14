Sultanate ranks 16th worldwide in DARE Index 2020

Atlanta: The Sultanate ranked 2nd in the Arab world at the Digital Accessibility Rights Evaluation Index, 2020, (DARE Index 2020) released by Atlanta-based Global Initiative for Inclusive Information and Communication Technologies (G3ict).

The Sultanate ranked 3rd in the Middle East and North Africa Region (MENA), AND 16th worldwide in the DARE Index 2020 index.

Qatar topped the global ranking Qatar with 65.5 points.

The index traces countries that aim to provide global metrics for activists and those interested in the empowerment of the disabled to assess their progress and identify opportunities in the digital accessibility for the disabled.

The report commended the world government’s efforts in boosting their commitment to devise laws, policies and regulations to ensure the rights of the disabled to access Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

The report pointed to the persistent gap in the levels of execution capability and results which were reflected through the ICT fields that were included in this year’s index. The report urged the stakeholders to increase investment and to enhance international and multilateral cooperation to ensure the rights of the disabled to access Information and Communication Technologies in compliance with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the other human rights related conventions. — ONA