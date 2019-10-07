Main 

Sultanate ranked first among 20 growing countries in global trade

Oman Observer

London: The Sultanate is ranked first in the Middle East and 9th at the global level among 20 growing countries in terms of global trade, according to the Standard Chartered Trade 20 Index.

The report said that the Sultanate is on an upward trajectory and is advancing at a rapid pace, thanks to many regional trade agreements and liberal economies that succeed in moving away over reliance on oil.

Thus, the Sultanate has become an important centre in the region.The Sultanate is showing progress in terms of both economic diversity and trade readiness.

The Sultanate is implementing a diversification strategy that aims to focus on non-oil sectors, such as manufacturing, logistics, tourism, fishing and mining and capitalising on its natural resources.

The Government has been exerting efforts to limit the barriers to doing business, streamlining the start-up and making border clearance.

The index examines 66 markets across the world and has determined each market’s potential for trade growth over the past 10 years by taking into accounts factors, such as economic dynamism, trade readiness and export diversity. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4382 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Omanoil to stop recharge of existing Basma cards

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omanoil to stop recharge of existing Basma cards

Trump hosts first foreign leader as May visits White House

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump hosts first foreign leader as May visits White House

New fast track system to settle labour disputes

Oman Observer Comments Off on New fast track system to settle labour disputes