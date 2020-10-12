Sultanate ranked fifth in Arab world in World Energy Trilemma Index 2020 

The Sultanate also ranked among the best countries that witnessed improvement in the Energy Equity Dimension in the World Energy Trilemma Index. The dimension assesses a country’s ability to provide universal access to reliable, affordable, and abundant energy for domestic and commercial use. The list of countries with the best improvement in energy equity included Luxembourg, Qatar, Kuwait, the Emirates, the Sultanate, Bahrain, Iceland and Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy that the World Energy Trilemma Index is an annual measurement of national energy system performances across each of the three trilemma dimensions: Energy Security, Energy Equity and Environmental Sustainability.

The index covers the effectiveness of management of domestic and external energy sources, as well as the reliability and resilience of energy infrastructure, and the ability of energy companies to meet current and future demand. –ONA