Sultanate presides over the emergency meeting of the Arab League

The Sultanate presided over the emergency meeting of the Arab League at the ministerial level held on Tuesday via video conferencing to discuss developments in Libya and the construction of the renaissance dam in Ethiopia. The session was presided over by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

In his address, Alawi explained that the session is held on a request presented by Egypt and endorsed by member states.

He added: “The current situation in Libya is regrettable and we seek to address it with peaceful means. It is useful that one finds an excuse for one’s brother in such situations.”

Alawi underscored the bonds of brotherhood that hold the Arab countries together expressing his hope for reaching a consensus in all the issues included in the meeting agenda. — ONA