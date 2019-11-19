Sultanate, Poland hold talks

Muscat: The Sultanate and Poland held the first round of political consultations at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The session was led by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, and Maciej Lang, Under-Secretary of State for Economic Diplomacy, Development and Cooperation. The session discussed the bilateral relations and means of promoting them to serve the joint interests. The officials discussed several regional and international situations in the region, as well as the efforts to solve such situations by peaceful methods.

In a separate meeting, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Poland’s Lang in Muscat on Tuesday. They discussed the existing relations of cooperation in all fields. The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on several regional and international issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by officials and the Polish non-resident Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA