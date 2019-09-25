Sultanate participates in UN General Assembly 74th session

NEW YORK: The Sultanate is participating in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York with a delegation led by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. The session was opened on Tuesday night in the presence of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, Nigerian Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, and representatives of the UN member states with participation from some 193 countries. The summit discussed ways to address discrimination and religious persecution, cooperation frameworks to promote respect and preserve religious freedoms, and calling on international community to take measures to address the challenges posed by the increase in oppression of religious minorities around the world.

On the sidelines of the Sultanate’s participation in the summit, Alawi chaired meetings of the Troika, GCC countries and other countries and groups. He also held side meetings with ministers from other friendly countries. Alawi participated in a meeting between foreign ministers of the GCC countries, as well as Jordan, Iraq and the United States of America on the sidelines of the UN session.

Meanwhile, the GCC countries and China held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN session. The meeting was chaired from the GCC side by Alawi, current Chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, and from the Chinese side by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, and delegations from GCC member states.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two sides within the framework of the strategic dialogue between them and discussed ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation in various political, economic and social fields. Alawi praised the relations between China and the six GCC countries through mutual talks and meetings between the two sides over the past years, stressing that they have resulted in more understanding by enhancing support and trust in all fields. — ONA