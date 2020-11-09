Main 

Sultanate participates in the WHA73 resumed session

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health, on Monday participated in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA73) resumed session, taking place virtually from November 9-14 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health in the presence of Dr Fatma bint Mohammed al Ajmiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative, Financial and Planning Affairs.

The resumed session is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.

The resumed WHA73 discusses several agendas most importantly the preparedness and response to the public health emergencies, preparedness for pandemic influenza, access to vaccines and other benefits, in addition to discussing the report of the team tasked with reviewing the WHO health emergency preparedness framework.

The session also discusses a number of administrative and technical files such as the qualification of human resources on the global level, reviewing the report of the WHO expert advisory group on the WHO global code of practice on the international recruitment of health personnel.

The session sheds light on the consultations of the WHO Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Neglected Tropical diseases (STAG) with the aim of devising a draft road map for the tropical countries’ diseases. — ONA

