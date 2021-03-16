Sultanate participates in Tehran Dialogue Forum

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday took part in the 2nd Tehran Dialogue Forum.

Held via video- conferencing, the forum was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The Sultanate was represented in the forum by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Diplomatic Affairs Under-secretary.

During the forum, Shaikh Khalifa reiterated Oman’s firm stance in supporting and promoting for dialogue and understanding as they represent the ideal means to solve disputes and conflicts in the region and the world.

The forum, held under the auspices of Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister, saw participation of officials and experts. The forum discussed many international and regional issues and circumstances. — ONA