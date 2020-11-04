Sultanate participates in meeting to mark UN decision on peace, women

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Social Development, participated on Wednesday in a meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Security Council 1,325 on “Women, Peace and Security in the Light of the Covid-19 Pandemic”.

The meeting aims at assessing the regional efforts made by the Arab countries to push forward the agenda of women, peace and security, in addition to launching regional deliberations on the progress made in responding to this agenda, as well as discussing the role of national plans to implement this agenda in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sultanate was represented by Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development.

In her speech, the Minister of Social Development affirmed that the Sultanate is keeping pace with the various international obligations concerned with empowering women. She added that the Sultanate has boosted the rights of women at all levels and spared no efforts for that end, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic that the world is going through since the beginning of this year.

She said that Omani women have a great and prominent role, as well as wide participation in preparing “Oman Vision 2040”, which included important pillars for the development of various segment of the society and the development of state institutions in line with the international system and with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The minister explained that the Sultanate is continuing its efforts to enhance the role of women and advance them in all fields and to provide care, protection and empowerment for the neediest groups.

At the end of her speech, the Minister of Social Development, said, “The Sultanate is aware of the strong interdependence between human rights and peace. It has been keen on building bridges of friendship with the world, establishing good and equal relations with peace-loving countries, adhering to international conventions and the principles of the United Nations and adopting peaceful ways to resolve conflicts in a way that serves security and global stability.” –ONA