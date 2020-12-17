Sultanate participates in IORA meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Foreign Ministry, participated on Thursday in the virtual ministerial meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The Sultanate was represented by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, in addition to representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

The meeting discussed results of the evaluation of IORA current action plan (2017-2021) in addition to reviewing the proposals related to the next plan.

The meeting approved the strategic management to ensure IORA’s maximum benefit from the participation of the Dialogue Partners in its tasks, and to keep up to date on the latest developments regarding the memorandums of understanding that IORA plans to sign with a group of international organizations.

It is worth noting that IORA includes 22 countries, and aims to enhance cooperation between member states, especially in the economic fields. –ONA