Sultanate participates in GCC Negotiation Team’s meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), participated on Sunday in the meeting of the GCC Negotiation Team regarding the implementation of the Ministerial Council’s decision in its 146th session held on December 27, 2020.

The Sultanate was represented at the virtual meeting by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, head of the Omani negotiation team. The meeting was also attended by a number of MoCIIP officials and representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and the Directorate General of Customs.

The team discussed the memorandum of the Secretariat General regarding the Ministerial Council’s decision in its 146th session related to the progress of negotiations for Free Trade Agreements (FTA) between the GCC countries and other countries and international groups.

The meeting also discussed means of devising an action plan and a five-year timetable for negotiations, starting from this month.

It also reviewed the final draft of the general perception to boost the negotiation mechanism and increase the effectiveness of the negotiation team concerned with managing negotiations and international relations between the GCC countries and economic blocs. –ONA