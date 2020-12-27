Main 

Sultanate participates in GCC Ministerial Council meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate on Sunday participated in the 146th session meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council, in preparation for the 41st session of the GCC Supreme Council.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting, held via videoconferencing, by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, in the presence of Dr Nayif Falah al Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

The session comes in preparation for the upcoming GCC Summit, scheduled to be held in Riyadh on March 5, 2021.

The meeting reviewed a range of topics in the economic, social and environmental areas, as well as other topics in various fields of cooperation between the GCC countries and other blocs. These topics will be raised to the GCC Leaders, as the Supreme Council will take the appropriate decisions on their regard.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, Saud Ahmed al Barwani, Head of the GCC Department and some officials at the Foreign Ministry. –ONA

