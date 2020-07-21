Sultanate participates in GCC meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate took part in the 20th meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with following up the execution of decisions of GCC leaders.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented the Sultanate at the meeting, held via videoconference.

The Committee discussed various issues related to the main topic with a view to speeding up the rate of joint action as desired by the GCC leaders.

The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Abdullah al Qarqawi, Minister of Council of Ministers Affairs in the United Arab Emirates. It was attended by GCC Secretary-General Dr Nayef al Hajraf. –ONA

